Youngsters Learn Important Lessons In ‘Safety Town’

(From the Fostoria Police Department)

The Fostoria Police and Fire Departments teamed up with the Fostoria City Schools, Fostoria Chamber of Commerce and The Fostoria Rail Preservation Society, to bring back Safety Town for Fostoria area Preschoolers who will be going into Kindergarten during the 2025-2026 school year. The energetic group got to learn about school bus etiquette, railroad safety, stranger danger/ DARE, fire safety, traffic signals and signs, while also getting to see a police K9 demonstration and touring all the first responder vehicles.

All of the classes and demonstrations were formulated to teach the children about possible situations and encounters they may run into, while traveling on foot or by bike on their way to school or the bus stop; All in order to help them make the best decisions and to keep them safe.

This one-day event ran from 930AM- 2PM, before each participant received their graduation certificate at the end of the day.

A special thanks goes out to the Fostoria Safety Council, Fostoria Learning Center, Fostoria ProMedica Hospital, The Pizzi Family Fund (grant), Burrow’s Screen-printing, Beyond Laser Creations, Fostoria Pizza Palace, and everyone who worked at the event and made this all possible.

Thanks for such a great day!

Chief Wedge and Chief Root