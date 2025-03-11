Youth Library Card Design Contest Finalists

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is seeking the community’s help in finalizing the judging of our Youth Library Card Design Contest.

In February, children and teens were encouraged to showcase their artistic talents and submit a design for use on all new Youth library cards. We were overwhelmed with the response, and received 51 entries. The artwork was judged in the first round by a design contest committee from the library, and was based on creativity, design, and how well the message of “Why do you love your library?” was communicated. The committee narrowed the entries down to three finalists.

The library is now turning the judging duties over to the community to choose a final winner. Voting takes place from March 12-26 at the Main library in the Children’s Department, at the Arlington Branch and at Bookmobile stops.

The winner will be announced as part of National Library Week, April 6 – 12, and our theme for the week of "Drawn to the Library".