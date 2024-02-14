Youth Thrive Mini-Grant Program

(From Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services)

The Hancock County System of Care Grant is pleased to make available funds to local organizations that wish to improve or enhance programs, practices, and polices to embrace the Youth Thrive Framework.

Examples of past grant awards include the development of a youth podcast and a youth support group.

“In short, it’s really a prevention initiative to advance ways adults and caregivers of youth can support young people in becoming healthy and have good wellness.”

Zach Thomas, Director of Wellness and Education at the Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services, explains more about Youth Thrive in the audio below.

For more information about the Mini-Grant Program, including how to apply, click here.