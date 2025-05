(From Hancock Park District)

Zonta Landing Boat Rentals at Riverside Park will be reopening for the season on Saturday, May 24!

The hours are 1-7 pm on Saturdays, Sundays & Holidays through Labor Day.

Canoes, Kayaks, & Pedal Boats are available for rent at a standard rental fee of $5 per 1/2 hour.

Zonta Landing accepts cash or check only.

For more information, please visit the “Park News” section of our website, hancockparks.com.