Zoo President To Speak At ‘Fridays At Findlay’ Lecture Series

(From the University of Findlay)

The University of Findlay’s “Fridays at Findlay” executive lecture series walks on the wild side December 13 with a presentation by Jeff Sailer, president/CEO of the Toledo Zoo & Aquarium.

His presentation, “Leadership in Challenging Times: Continuing to Make the Toledo Zoo a Premier Zoo,” is open to the public and will take place in the Winebrenner Building, TLB Auditorium on the UF campus. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for a breakfast buffet with the presentation from 7:50 to 9 a.m.

The Toledo Zoo & Aquarium was voted the “Best Zoo in the Country” by USA Today. From polar bears to red pandas, and baby elephants to electric eels, it is home to more than 16,000 animals representing 680 species.

During Sailer’s 12 years of leadership, the zoo has grown to welcome an average of 1 million guests each year, and several historic buildings have been renovated, including the Aquarium, ProMedica Museum of Natural History, and the Lodge.

Sailer has faced a variety of challenges and has persevered through them to make the Toledo Zoo a well-known place of international research and conservation as well as further its reputation as a popular destination place for family outings.

Sponsored by Premier Bank, the Fridays at Findlay lecture series encourages continued educational opportunities for members of the community, the campus, and alumni.

Register online by December 12 at www.findlay.edu/FridaysAtFindlay or call University Advancement at 419-434-5334 for more information. The fee is $12 for adults and $6 for students.