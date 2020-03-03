Zoo Releases Photos Of Cheetah Cubs, Says They’re Doing Well

The Columbus Zoo has released new photos of the newest additions to their feline family, who were born through in vitro fertilization.

On Facebook, the zoo posted pictures of the two cheetah cubs who are now being looked after by an animal care team because the female cub was not gaining enough weight.

The male and female cubs were born to surrogate mother Isabelle on February 19th from a biological mother named Kibibi, who was selected to keep her DNA active in the species gene pool.

Handlers say the cubs are doing well, and they have started to open their eyes and ears, are both crawling and interacting with each other.

(pictures courtesy of the Columbus Zoo}