Local Red Cross Chapter Says Long Term Donations Needed For Harvey Relief

9/5/17 – 4:32 A.M.

The head of a local Red Cross chapter is urging the community to get involved in helping survivors of Hurricane Harvey. Todd James of the Findlay-based North Central Ohio chapter says the need for cash donations and volunteers isn’t going away as floodwaters recede across south Texas. The Red Cross expects to be on the ground for several months after serving a half-million meals and providing shelter for thousands of people in the past two weeks.