Local Red Cross Director Dispatched To Help With Hurricane Relief

8/28/17 – 5:09 A.M.

The executive director of the North Central Ohio chapter of the American Red Cross is in Louisiana to help with Tropical Storm Harvey relief effort. Todd James is overseeing a team of Red Cross communicators. The team will let residents know where to seek aid and shelter while updating the media on Red Cross efforts.

The Red Cross is sending hundreds of trained disaster relief workers, truckloads of kitchen supplies, and tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals to support the response effort.

To donate to the relief effort you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.