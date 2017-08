8/25/17 – 9:13 A.M.

The American Red Cross North Central Ohio chapter is heading to Texas to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The group will help set up shelters throughout the state. Holly Blaine of Findlay is one of the people who will be heading to Texas with the organization. She says “Obviously it makes me feel good, but I don’t do it for that. It’s a side benefit. You get blessed if you bless others.”