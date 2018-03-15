Local Students Take Part In Nationwide Walkout Event

3/15/18 – 5:02 A.M.

Students at some area schools took part in a walkout to protest gun violence in schools Around 200 students at Findlay High School took part in the event that marked one-month since a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school. Principal Ryan Imke says the walkout was respectful and orderly. He added that many students gathered in small groups to pray.

Students helped plan several other activities, including a moment of silence during the morning announcements. They also held optional prayers with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at lunchtime. Staff and students wore red to symbolize courage.

Many local schools took a different approach. Carey students held a “lock in” as part of “Acts of Kindness” week. McComb 7th through 12th-grade Principal Jeremy Herr read 10 suggestions for positive ways to make a difference. Some students at Van Buren talked about school safety with Principal Michael Brand.

