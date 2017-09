DigitalVision/Thinkstock(LONDON) — London Metropolitan Police announced they were on scene of an “incident” on a subway train at the Parsons Green station just before 9 a.m. local time.

We’re aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen station. Officers are at the scene. The station is closed. More information as we get it. — BTP (@BTP) September 15, 2017

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.