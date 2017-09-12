Louis C.K. ignores Tig Notaro's calls to “handle” sexual misconduct rumors

ABC/Randy Holmes(TORONTO) — Louis C.K. is continuing to shrug off unsubstantiated rumors of sexual misconduct with female comics, in spite of fellow comedian Tig Notaro’s remark in a Daily Beast article calling on him to “handle” the rumors.

“I’m not going to answer to that stuff, because they’re rumors,” C.K. said during an interview with the New York Times at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend, where his film I Love You, Daddy, was being screened. “If you actually participate in a rumor, you make it bigger and you make it real.”

“I don’t know why she said the things she’s said, I really don’t,” he he said in regards to the Notaro comment, adding, “I don’t think talking about that stuff in the press and having conversations over press lanes is a good idea.”

Notaro, whose Amazon series One Mississippi is executive produced by C.K., told the Daily Beast, “I think it’s important to take care of that, to handle that, because it’s serious to be assaulted. It’s serious to be harassed. It’s serious, it’s serious, it’s serious.” She says they had a falling out and have not spoken in a year and a half.

I Love You, Daddy, written by and starring Louis C.K., deals with an emotionally lost television writer unable to deal with his 17-year-old daughter’s relationship with a much older filmmaker and rumored to be a pedophile.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.