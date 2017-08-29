Louisiana begins evacuations for Harvey on 12-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Harvey is not limited to Texas, it’s also affecting parts of Louisiana where preparations are underway to evacuate some areas.

As the heavy band of rain stretches over southwest Louisiana, residents in the Lake Charles region are once again bracing for impact like they did for Hurricane Katrina 12 years ago.

On Monday night, water rose to chest-high in some areas, flooding homes and forcing hundreds of evacuations in one neighborhood according to Lake Charles Fire Department Division Chief Lennie LaFleur.

As storm forecasts show further movement into the state, Louisiana’s governor is warning that “the worst is likely to come for us here.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Heavy rain is developing along the south LA coast & expected to expand inland through predawn hours. Flash Flood Watch continues <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/LAwx?src=hash”>#LAwx</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSwx?src=hash”>#MSwx</a> <a href=”https://t.co/6SJcuhqyQO”>pic.twitter.com/6SJcuhqyQO</a></p>— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NWSNewOrleans/status/902396678459752448″>August 29, 2017</a></blockquote>

Harvey “does remain a named tropical storm and it’s going to drop an awful lot of rain,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said at a news conference Monday. “We do have a long way to go with this particular storm.”

Flash flood warnings and watches are in effect as the outer bands that have done the most damage in Houston are expected to move further inland into Louisiana by Wednesday, ABC News meteorologists said. Officials are monitoring storm surge and high tides, which could increase flooding.

