8/23/17 – 5:16 A.M.

A candidate for governor in Ohio will stop by Putnam County next month. The Lima News reports Lt. Governor Mary Taylor is taking part in the Putnam County Republican Party “Get to Know the Candidates” event on September 12. The event is set for 6:45 p.m. at the Putnam County Education Service Center.

Tickets are $15 for the event.

