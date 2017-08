Lucky expecting pit bull gets baby shower at the beach

Gisselle Orozco(LONG BEACH, Calif.) — An expecting pit bull in California had a beachside baby shower that would make any pregnant woman a bit envious.

Jesus Suarez and his family threw his dog, Winter, a baby shower last Saturday at Rosie’s Dog Beach in Long Beach, California.

“It was so last-minute, so maybe 10 people showed up,” his cousin Gisselle Orozco told ABC News.

Orozco, 18, shared photos of the bash on Twitter, and they quickly went viral with more than 55,000 people retweeting them.

Yes we did throw her a baby shower ❤ pic.twitter.com/kivgeabTJU — Gisselle O. Suarez (@Gisselleorozcoo) August 12, 2017

Winter’s party was complete with food and drinks for the guests, along with tons of gifts for her, such as tennis balls and other little treats.

And although she’s a pit bull, Winter didn’t skimp on her attire. She wore a blue tutu for the occasion.

The puppy shower was held at the perfect time, because Winter gave birth to 10 puppies four days later.

For now, the family plans to give the puppies to other family members, “so they’ll be able to see Winter,” Orozco said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.