Lupita Nyong'o covers “Vogue” and talks pole dancing

Marvel(LOS ANGELES) — Lupita Nyong’o has got some major moves. The Oscar-winning actress covers the January 2018 issue of Vogue and explains inside how a recent trip to a New York Club strip club inspired her to pick up pole dancing.

“It was incredible and sexy, and I thought, ‘I need to learn how to do that,'” the Black Panther star says, referring to the dancers’ acrobatics.

“That’s why I like to try new things, like pole-dancing,” Lupita continues. “I value not being good at things, because children are not good at things.”

While Nyong’o’s opening up about some of her new hobbies, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress is still remaining tight-lipped about her love life.

“You can ask, but you definitely won’t get an answer,” she told Vogue regarding questions on whom she’s currently dating. “There have been rumors and rumors and rumors about my love life,” she says. “That’s the one area that I really like to hold close to my heart.”

Check out Vogue’s full interview with Lupita online.

