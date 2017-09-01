Lyft Expansion provides Statewide Coverage To Ohio

09/01/17 – 3:55 P.M.

If you’re looking for a ride then you could download the lyft app. The Associated Press reports that the transportation service is expanding their service to passengers in 32 states. The move will give Ohio statewide coverage. This includes rural areas. The company said that it does expect to take a loss, but hopes that new markets will get carved.

Along with the move, Lyft will be adding more drivers to their crew. You can apply at lyft.com.