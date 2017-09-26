Major Investment In Leipsic’s Pro-Tec Coating Announced

9/26/17 – 7:00 A.M.

A major Putnam County employer is growing. The United Steel Corporation and Japan’s Kobe Steel have agreed to invest $400 million in Leipsic’s Pro-Tec Coating Company. The investment will pay for a new line at the facility. The line will coat steel in a way that lets automakers build lightweight cars while still meeting safety standards. The company plans to start the expansion late this year and open the new line in 2019.

In a release, U.S. Steel President David Burritt said, “This line will be the first of its kind and utilizes proprietary technology capable of producing the high-quality, cutting-edge advanced high-strength steels that will meet our automotive customers’ needs and solve some of their most pressing challenges.”

Burritt also thanked JobsOhio for helping to support the investment.