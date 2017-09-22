Man armed with machete takes hostages at Tennessee bank

iStock/Thinkstock(COLUMBIA, Tenn.) — Five people are being held hostage at a bank in Columbia, Tennessee, according to police.

The 54-year-old man entered a branch of Community First Bank & Trust armed with a machete on Friday, a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department said.

The suspect initially took nine people hostage but have since released four of them, police said. Five people remain in the bank.

