09/06/17 – 5:49 P.M.

Police arrested a man in connection to the fire set to the McComb Watershed on February 28th. McComb Police and the Division of State Fire Marshall’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau arrested 47-year-old Philip Terry. They arrested Terry Tuesday evening. They are holding him in the Hancock County Justice Center. He has been indicted by the Hancock County Common Pleas Court.