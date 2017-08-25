Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace for allegedly assaulting police

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — A man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace in London, England, for allegedly assaulting two police officers.

Metropolitan Police tweeted that officers are at the scene of the incident. Two officers suffered minor injuries while detaining the man and were treated at the scene, police said. The man was in possession of a knife, police said.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on police. No others were reported to be injured, according to police.

Officers are on scene at the Mall o/s Buckingham Palace. A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and assault on police — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 25, 2017

Two police officers suffered minor injuries during the course of detaining the man — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 25, 2017

No other persons have been reported injured. Officers remain on scene and enquiries are ongoing. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 25, 2017

The queen was not at Buckingham Palace at the time of the incident.

