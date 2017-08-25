ABC World News 

Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace for allegedly assaulting police

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — A man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace in London, England, for allegedly assaulting two police officers.

Metropolitan Police tweeted that officers are at the scene of the incident. Two officers suffered minor injuries while detaining the man and were treated at the scene, police said. The man was in possession of a knife, police said.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on police. No others were reported to be injured, according to police.

The queen was not at Buckingham Palace at the time of the incident.

