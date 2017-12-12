Man dies after he's carjacked, run over by his own vehicle: Police

iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — A man was killed on Monday night after he was carjacked and run over by his own vehicle in Los Angeles, police said.

The carjacking occurred inside a parking structure in the 600 block of South Carondelet Street at about 6:25 p.m., police said.

The victim — whose name or age was not released by authorities — was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect — whose only description is that he is an adult male — fled in the victim’s car, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said, adding that the case is being actively investigated.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.