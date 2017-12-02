Man flees the Bellagio after armed robbery in Vegas: Video

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police(LAS VEGAS) — Las Vegas police Thursday released surveillance video of an unknown man fleeing the Bellagio after he committed an armed robbery there earlier this week.

Police say the suspect — wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a black beanie, glasses, a blond wig and a mask on part of his face — approached the cashier cage in the poker room area Tuesday afternoon and demanded money, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

The employees handed over an unspecified amount of money to the armed suspect, who put the money in a plastic bag and fled, police said.

The surveillance video shows the suspect walking into the building, carrying out the robbery and running out of the casino.

Authorities said that while no one was injured, the robber had a carjacking victim tied up in the trunk of the car as he pulled in to rob the Bellagio. While the suspect was inside robbing the casino, the victim used the trunk release and escaped, police said. The victim — the car’s owner — had been carjacked at gunpoint on Tuesday before the Bellagio robbery, police said.

After the escape, the suspect drove away as the lone person in the car, a Silver 2011 Chevrolet Sedan with Nevada license plate number 37D147, police said. The car has since been found, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 30 and 40, police said. He stands at about 5-feet-7 to 5-feet-9 tall and weighs about 160 to 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

