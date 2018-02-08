Man killed in hit-and-run after allegedly let out of Lyft car on freeway, authorities say

iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — California authorities are investigating the hit-and-run death of a man after he was allegedly let out of a Lyft car onto a busy highway.

The California Highway Patrol received a call on Jan. 31 at 12:44 a.m. PT about a pedestrian walking in a roadway in downtown Los Angeles. Officers responding to the scene found 23-year-old Justin Lavelle lying face down on the 110 Freeway.

Lavelle, of West Hollywood, had been struck by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told authorities they saw a man running on the freeway shoulder and in lanes.

Lavelle was transported to California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he died six hours after the collision.

On Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol said it “became aware of allegations” that Lavelle was a passenger of ride-sharing service Lyft “prior to being let out of the vehicle while on the freeway.”

The investigation is ongoing, and the California Highway Patrol said it is working to corroborate the allegations.

Lyft spokesman Scott Corriell said the company has deactivated the account of the driver in question due to the “serious nature of these allegations.”

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts are with those impacted by this loss. We have been in daily contact with this individual’s family to offer our support and assistance,” Corriell told ABC News in a statement Thursday. “Given the serious nature of these allegations, we immediately deactivated the driver’s account. We have proactively reached out to law enforcement and stand ready to assist in their investigation.”

Uber told ABC News that Lyft driver was also an Uber driver partner and no longer has access to the app.

Neither companies named the driver.

