Man left in critical condition after four teens throw a sandbag off an overpass

Four teenagers are facing felonious assault charges after throwing a sandbag off an overpass and hitting a passenger in a car below.

The person is in critical condition after being hit by the sandbag on an interstate in Toledo, Ohio, on Tuesday night, officials said.

The Toledo Police Department released information about the case, identifying the victim as 22-year-old Marquise Byrd. The four suspects were “all throwing items from the overpass on to I-75 when Byrd was struck,” the police statement reads.

Byrd was in the passenger seat of the car when the sandbag hit and broke the car’s windshield and then hit him, the statement says.

One of the suspects is 13 years old, and the three others are 14 years old. They were charged with felonious assault and were booked at a local juvenile center, according to the police press release.

