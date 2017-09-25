Man Stabbed In Parking Lot Of Findlay Gym

9/25/17 – 5:07 A.M.

A fight in the parking lot of a local gym sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department says the incident happened at Planet Fitness at 1950 Tiffin Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

The fight involved a 32-year-old man and a 41-year-old man. One stabbed the other several times. The stabbing victim is receiving treatment at Blanchard Valley Hospital. The other man took himself to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not released the names of the men involved. The case remains under investigation.