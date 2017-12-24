Man struck by sandbag thrown from Ohio overpass dies

iStock/Thinkstock(TOLEDO, Ohio) — Four Ohio teens could face homicide charges after police said a sandbag was intentionally thrown into traffic from an overpass.

Marquise Byrd, 22, was traveling in a car southbound on I-75 through Toledo on Tuesday night when he was critically injured by the sandbag crashing through the windshield, according to Toledo Police. He later died in a Toledo-area hospital, police said Saturday.

The four teens appeared in Lucas County Juvenile Court on Wednesday on felonious assault charges and are between 13 and 14 years old, according to Toledo Police.

“The four juveniles were observed by officers leaving the area of the Indiana Avenue I-75 overpass after the vehicle, in which Mr. Byrd was traveling, was struck,” Toledo Police said in a statement. “Detectives determined the falling sandbag was not an accident, but a deliberate act and probable cause to charge the juveniles was established.”

Police said the teenagers face additional charges after Byrd’s death.

The four teens will face a judge again next week with a trial set for January 4.

