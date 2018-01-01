Man with multiple guns in hotel room arrested in Houston, police say

iStock/Thinkstock(HOUSTON) — A man was arrested in Houston after he was found with multiple weapons and guns at the Hyatt Regency Houston, according to police.

Houston Police said they responded to a “disturbance” call at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when an off-duty officer called for “urgent backup.” A man in the lobby of the hotel, according to police, was acting belligerent and drunk, ABC station KTRK-TV reports.

Police searched the man’s hotel room and found several guns, according to KTRK-TV. Multiple weapons were found after searching the suspect’s vehicle, Houston Police said.

The suspect was arrested and transported to jail at 2:49 a.m., according to KTRK-TV, hours before the Hyatt’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted later that the “situation” was contained and there were no specific threats to the city. He said police would be “heavily deployed throughout the city to include SWAT react teams.”

“Proud of officers & Hyatt,” his tweet said in part. “As always be vigilant & report suspicious a activity to authorities.”

A statement from Tom Netting, managing director at Hyatt Regency Houston, said the hotel was “fully cooperating” in the investigation.

“The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with authorities on an ongoing investigation after an individual was taken into their custody this morning,” the statement said. “Please be assured that heightened security measures are in place and will continue through the hotel’s New Year’s Eve celebration this evening. Further questions should be directed to law enforcement.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

