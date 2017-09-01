Many Things To Do At The Hancock County Fair This Weekend

09/01/17 – 4:09 P.M.

There’s plenty going on at the Hancock COunty fair this weekend. Starting at noon you can get your practice in for the HCAS Ninja Warrior competition. The youth qualification will be at 6 p.m. and adults will qualify at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The Finals will be held at the same time on Sunday.

Throughout the day on Saturday, you can watch the horse shows and competitions in the North Grandstands. At 7 p.m. in the South Grandstand, you can watch the Broken Horn ROdeo.

Tractor pulls will start at noon in the South Grandstands. The best dressed small animal contest will be at 3:30 p.m. in the show tent.

You can see a list of all of the events online at visitfindlay.com