Marathon Not Saying If Hurricane Has Affected Texas Operations

8/29/17 – 5:08 A.M.

Several Houston, Texas area oil refining operations have shut down due to Hurricane Harvey and the catastrophic flooding in the region. That may-or-may not include Marathon Petroleum’s Texas City refinery. The Houston Business Journal reports the company has declined to comment on the status to the refinery, citing competitive concerns.

Phillips 66, Dutch Royal Shell, and Exxon have all had to shut down refineries due to the hurricane. Other refineries have been able to ride out the storm.

