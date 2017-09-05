Marathon To Help Out With Texas Flood Relief

09/05/17 – 6:33 P.M.

Marathon Petroleum Company will donate $1 million to help with recovery from Hurricane Harvey. According to a release, the company will make the donation to Galveston County and the Corpus Christi areas. A part of the fund will go to the United Way of Galveston County Mainland. They will also send money to the cities of Dickinson, Friendswood, League City, and Texas City.

MPC will also match any donation from its employees up to $100,000.