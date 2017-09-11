March For Recovery Held In Findlay

9/11/17 – 5:05 A.M.

Findlay residents marched to support recovery efforts for people who need help on Saturday. Ellyn Schmiesing is the interim executive director of Focus on Friends. She told the Courier the event stood for recovery from many issues…

Schmiesing said the march also helped bring awareness to recovery options for people struggling with mental health issues.

This year’s march focused on strengthening families and communities around addicts.

Schmiesing says more people are supporting recovery efforts in the community…

Judge Reginald Routson of Hancock County Common Pleas Court also attended the event. He said he and others in the court want to help addicts to do whatever it takes to get off drugs.