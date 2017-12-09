Maria Menounos shares video taken 24 hours after brain surgery: 'I was seeing double'

Jamie McCarthy/Gett Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation For Cancer Research(NEW YORK) — Maria Menounos celebrated the six-month mark since she underwent brain surgery to remove a benign tumor by sharing a video taken just 24 hours after her operation.

The former E! News co-host, who stepped down to focus on her recovery, posted a video Friday of her friend feeding her chicken broth while she laid in a hospital bed.

“This video was taken 24 hours after my brain surgery,” she began in a caption. “I still can’t believe that you can eat and speak normally so soon after. It was hard to keep my eyes open [because] I was seeing double at this point.”

Menounos, 39, continued, “I’ve received so many messages from people saying that my story has helped them, and on my 6 month anniversary I wanted to share this so if you are about to go through this you can see with your own eyes what it can be like. Everyone is different…but if I can ease your fears a bit I would like to.”

The TV personality also thanked her “best friend of 26 years,” Alyssa Wallerce, for being by her “side for months and she fed me this first meal (broth).”

“It’s a journey and you need help so don’t be afraid to ask for it,” Menounos added. “[I’m] forever grateful to Alyssa and all my amazing friends who helped me through this!”

In a July interview in People magazine, Menounos revealed she was diagnosed with a golf-ball-sized brain tumor. She added that she underwent a seven-hour surgery to remove 99.9 percent of the tumor.

In the interview, the TV host said that her doctor told her “there’s a 6 to 7 percent chance that we’ll see it come back. But I’ll take those odds any day,” she said.

