Mariah Carey on “shocking” Vegas shooting: “It's just wrong.”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — During an interview with Good Morning Britain, Mariah Carey was asked about the mass shooting in Vegas, which happened when a gunman opened fire from a hotel window into a crowd watching a country music concert.

At least 50 people were killed, and 200 were injured in the attack, said to have been perpetrated by a man named Stephen Paddock.

Carey, whose show Las Vegas show #1 to Infinity closed in July at nearby Caesar’s Palace, was asked by the hosts of Good Morning Britain about the attack. “It’s terrible because people just going out to listen to music, and something shocking like this happens, and nobody could have expected it. And it’s just wrong!”

The star, who earlier tweeted her thoughts and prayers to “the victims and their families.”

