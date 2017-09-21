Marine Corps to have 1st female infantry officer

mj0007/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — For the first time in its nearly 250-year history, the United States Marine Corps will have a female infantry officer, after she graduates from an infantry officer course on Monday, a U.S. official confirmed.

The Marine’s completion of the course was first reported by The Washington Post. Her identity is not yet public.

In 2015, then–Defense Secretary Ash Carter made the decision to open all combat roles to women, ending a ban on their service on the front lines. At the time, the Marine Corps formally advised that women should continue to be prevented from working in combat units.

