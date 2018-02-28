Marines being treated in Hazmat incident at Ft. Myer near Pentagon

Google(ARLINGTON, Va.) — Officials say there is an ongoing Hazmat incident at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall next to Arlington National Cemetery and close to the Pentagon.

An official said several Marines have been affected by an unknown substance found in an envelope.

Metropolitan Washington Airports authority Fire Department spokesperson Andrew Trull said initial reports are that five people were being treated.

A Marine official said an envelope containing an unknown substance was received at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. Personnel in the building took immediate preventative measures by evacuating the building. Two Marines were receiving medical as a result of the incident.

The Arlington, Va., fire department tweeted that 11 people started feeling sick after the letter was opened.

A U.s. Marine Corps tweet said base officials were coordinating with the FBI.

Joint Base Myer Henderson is the name for the Army and Marine base commonly known as Fort Myer that is home to the Old Guard honor guard unit, and Henderson Hall, where some Marines are stationed. The base is near the Pentagon and next to Arlington Cemetery.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

