Mark Ballas returning to 'Dancing with the Stars'; new pro joins the lineup

ABC(NEW YORK) — The cast of the new season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars will be revealed on September 6 on ABC’s Good Morning America, but Thursday morning, we found out who the professional dancers will be this year. The big news? Mark Ballas is back.

The two-time Mirror Ball trophy winner has been away for two seasons, but when the new season returns September 18, he’ll be front and center. However, his best bud, Derek Hough, won’t be on the show this time, but Val Chmerkovskiy, his brother Maks Chmerkovsky, and Maks’ wife, Peta Murgatroyd, will all be there. Former troupe member Alan Bersten, who’s filled in for Maks in the past, has been promoted to full-time pro.

Last season’s Mirror Ball trophy winners were NFL running back Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater.

Here are the pros who’ll be tearing up the ballroom in season 25 of Dancing with the Stars:

Alan Bersten

Artem Chigvintsev

Emma Slater

Gleb Savchenko

Keo Motsepe

Lindsay Arnold

Maks Chmerkovskiy

Mark Ballas

Peta Murgatroyd

Sharna Burgess

Val Chmerkovskiy

Witney Carson

