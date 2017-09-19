Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton hits his 55th HR, and 60 is still in play

Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins via Getty Images(MIAMI) — Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton was in a slump going into a series against the Mets. In his previous 11 games, Stanton went 7-for-40 with just one home run. Stanton had 18 home runs in August but only three in September ahead of Monday’s game.

Stanton’s dream of hitting 60 home runs this season seemed to be slipping away. Then he hit number 55 and he is one step closer to having the dream become reality. It was a 114 mph blast that traveled 455 feet and left the park in 4.5 seconds.

In 2001, Barry Bonds set the single-season record with 73 home runs. The same year, Sammy Sosa hit 64, Luis Gonzalez hit 57, and Alex Rodriguez hit 52.

He has 12 games to hit five home runs and reach 60, or six to tie Roger Maris at 61, or seven to reach 62, a figure topped only by Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sosa.

Stanton has homered every 10.0 at-bats this season, so given 50 at-bats the next 12 games, he would project to 60. Working in his favor is the Marlins’ remaining schedule: two more games against the Mets, a six-game road trip to Arizona and Coloradoand finally four at home against the Braves.

