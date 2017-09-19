Martin Lawrence, Mariah Carey, and others hailed at “VH1 Hip Hop Honors”

Courtesy of VH1(LOS ANGELES) — On Monday night, VH1 brought together an all star line up for its Hip Hop Honors: The ’90s Game Changers event in Hollywood. The ’90s style block party celebrated the golden era of hip-hop and shed light on the influential genre and how it crossed over into pop culture.

Hosted by Regina Hall, the event honored Master P, Jermaine Dupri, Martin Lawrence, director Hype Williams and Mariah Carey.

Comedy also had a place at the Hip Hop Honors. When Tischina Arnold went to present Martin Lawrence with his award, the Survivor’s Remorse actress was repeatedly interrupted during her speech by Lamorne Morris, Affion Crocket and Regina Hall who were all dressed as memorable characters from Martin.

The event also featured a number of signature performances which included Fat Joe and Remy Ma performing Big Pun’s “Not a Player,” Warren G performing “Regulate” with Ty Dolla $ign, Xscape performing TLC’s “No Scrubs” and Ty Dolla $ign doing a melodic rendition of Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.”

The event took a more serious turn when Pharrell Williams presented Hype Williams with his award. In a seemingly unrehearsed speech, Pharrell offered a heartfelt message about the current political climate asking everyone to “open your eyes.”

Lil Kim, Havoc and Fabolous hit the stage to perform “Quiet Storm” in tribute to the late Prodigy of Mobb Deep, who died earlier this year.

Yet, even with all the notable performances and speeches, DJ Khaled’s son, Asahd Khaled, stole the show when he accompanied his father on stage to honor a true ’90s icon: Mariah Carey.

After the Khaleds introduced Mariah, the singer sweetened the night by performing “Honey” and enlisting some of the song’s most notable featured guests who included Da Brat, Jermaine Dupree, Mase and The Lox.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.