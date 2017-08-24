Martin Lawrence officially shuts down the possibility of a “Martin” reunion

Getty Images for ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Bad news for Martin fans. Ahead of the sitcom’s 25th anniversary on August 27, star Martin Lawrence is shutting down the possibility of a reunion.

“A reunion? No, we’ve done everything that we could do,” Lawrence tells Page Six. “There will be no reunion.”

While Lawrence — who recently told Entertainment Weekly that it’s also unlikely a Bad Boys 3 will happen — says a Martin reunion is off the table, the comedian-actor says the reason has nothing to do with any issues with the show’s original cast.

“I talk to Tichina [Arnold], Carl [Anthony Payne II] and I ran into Tisha [Campbell-Martin],” he said of his Martin co-stars. “Yeah, we’ve talked.”

Payne, who played Martin’s dimwitted but well-meaning best friend Cole Brown on the series, told ABC Radio last March that part of the reason a Martin reunion was unlikely to happen was because of the passing of one of its central stars– Thomas Ford, who played Tommy on the show.

“It wouldn’t be the same because we’re not all there,” he said of Ford, who died last year after suffering an aneurysm. “But history always repeats itself in terms of TV anyway.”

