Marvel star Cobie Smulders on epic superhero photo shoot; gets creative with Frito-Lay Dreamvention contest

Photo by Ben Gabbe/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — How I Met Your Mother veteran Cobie Smulders is known to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as steely secret agent Maria Hill, who’s appeared in several movies since making her onscreen debut in 2012’s The Avengers. The fan-favorite role earned the actress a ticket to Vanity Fair‘s Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary “class photo,” which was published last month.

The picture featured no less than 83 actors who have been in roles beginning with 2008’s Iron Man to 2018’s Avengers Infinity War, including Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Redford and Angela Bassett.

“It was so ridiculous,” Smulders enthused to ABC Radio. “It really was a wonderful — That’s going to be going into the box, like the ‘Crazy Grandma Cobie Box.’ You know when I’m 97, and I make all my…great-grandchildren…come over and I’ll be like, ‘Yeah, gather ’round, children, you see this box? Look at this! Robert Downey Jr. — he was a big star! And look at me! I’m standing right above him!'”

On a break from saving the world, Cobie has teamed up with Frito-Lay Variety Packs for its Dreamvention contest, which invites families to come up with an invention that solves an everyday problem — and maybe win $250,000.

“I think it’s really important for kids to understand…how things are made,” said Smulders. “So we’re hoping through this competition, not only are families gonna be able to spend some quality time, especially with the holidays…that they’ll build something together and create, and are challenged.”

She added, “I’m really excited to see what kids come up with!”



You can submit your inventions at MyDreamvention.com until February 26, 2018.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters May 4, 2018 from Disney, parent company of ABC News.

