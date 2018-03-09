Marvel Studios head says “Black Panther 2” already has “a pretty solid direction”

Marvel Studios

(HOLLYWOOD) — Black Panther has only been in theaters for three weeks, but Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says he’s already planning a Black Panther 2.

“Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly of the sequel. “One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around [while filming] a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two.”

Feige continues, “There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

Not only that, but Feige says he wouldn’t rule out the idea of stand-alone sequels focusing on characters other than Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.

“I think Shuri’s astounding, and you’ll see much more of her in our universe,” Feige says, referring to the character of T’Challa’s sister, played by Letitia Wright.

As for Danai Gurira’s character Okoye, Feige says, “I think I’d watch three action films just Okoye. I’m not saying we’re doing that, but I’m saying that we’re intrigued by them.”

Although there is no word on a potential release date for the Black Panther sequel, the original is moving towards the billion-dollar mark at the box office.



While we wait, you’ll be able to see Boseman and some of the other Black Panther stars in Marvel’s next movie, Avengers: Infinity War, which opens April 27.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.