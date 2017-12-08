Marvel to launch animated series focused on young, diverse heroes

Marvel(NEW YORK) — Marvel announced Thursday that it plans to launch a new animated series next year, focused on the young, diverse talent it has in its universe like Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl and others.

The comic giant posted a video announcement on Marvel HQ’s YouTube channel. “There is a character for every kind of Marvel fan out there,” said Sana Amanat, director of content & character development at the company.

This series, titled “Marvel Rising,” will be rolled out in six, four-minute digital shorts, and a film, Marvel Rising: Secret Warrior is set for a release later in 2018.

Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan — co-created by Amanat and other scribes including G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona — is a teenage Pakistani-American raised in New Jersey and part of the modern stable of diverse talent for the next generation. In the series, she will be portrayed by actress Kathreen Khavari.

The video also showed the likes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet putting in some voice-over work for the series as Quake, the same character she plays on the ABC show, along with Kamil McFadden from Grown Ups 2 as Patriot, and Tyler Posey as Inferno.

Other stars include Cierra Ramirez as America Chavez; Booboo Stewart as Exile; Dee Bradley Baker as Lockjaw and Tippy Toe, another S.H.I.E.L.D. vet, Ming-Na Wen as Hala; Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl; and Dove Cameron as Spider-Gwen. Cameron’s character will be referred to as Ghost-Spider in the series.

Captain Marvel also will make an appearance, played by Kim Raver. In the books, Marvel is an inspiration and role model for younger heroes like Ms. Marvel.

“It’s all stuff you can connect with and feel like, these heroes are a lot like me,” says Cort Lane, executive producer on the project.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.