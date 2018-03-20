Maryland high school shooting: Suspect among 3 injured in attack; campus locked down

Google(BALTIMORE) — The high school in Great Mills, Maryland, was locked down after a shooting there Tuesday morning, St. Mary’s County Public Schools said in a statement.

Three people, including the alleged gunman, were injured at Great Mills High School, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said, adding that no one died. The injured have all been transported to hospitals, the office added.

The school district said “the event is contained.”

Authorities began evacuating people from the school later Tuesday morning and busing them to a reunification center at nearby Leonardtown High School, the school district said.

“The building is orderly and the sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation,” the district added.

Senior Terrence Rhames, 18, was standing outside his first class when he heard a gunshot and started running, The Baltimore Sun reported.

He said he saw another student fall out of the corner of his eye.

“I just thank God I’m safe,” Rhames told the newspaper. “I just want to know who did it and who got injured.”

Great Mills is located about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that he is closely monitoring the situation, adding that state police are “in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support.”

“Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders,” Hogan added.

FBI and ATF agents have responded.

Meanwhile, a subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing this morning on how to prevent school violence and other violence in country.

As the hearing began, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said of today’s school shooting, “We can only hope there are no fatalities. We simply cannot watch this happen time and time again and take no action.”

This shooting comes four days before Saturday’s March for Our Lives in nearby Washington, D.C. Thousands of students are expected to descend on the nation’s capital to rally for gun control and safer schools in the wake of the deadly Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.



