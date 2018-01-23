Massive earthquake off coast of Alaska triggers tsunami warnings

iStock/Thinkstock(KODIAK, Alaska) — A 7.9 magnitude earthquake off the southern coast of Alaska early Tuesday triggered fears of a tsunami along the state’s coast and reaching the way south to the U.S. mainland’s West Coast.

The earthquake happened just after 1 a.m. local time about 175 miles south of Kodiak, Alaska.

Residents of Kodiak were asked by police to move at least 100 feet above ground as a precaution.

Tsunami warnings were issued for the south coast of Alaska and the western edge of British Columbia. Watches were extended as far south as California. Hawaii was under a tsunami watch as well.



Sirens warned residents in Kodiak to head for higher ground ahead of a tsunami feared to hit the Kodiak area at about 1:45 a.m., according to the Kodiak Police Department.

There were no reports of damage from the initial quake.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.