Matt Barnes, 37, retires from the NBA

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — After 14 years in the NBA, forward Matt Barnes is calling it a career. The 37-year-old, who had not played this season, made the announcement on his Instagram Monday.

“Had a cool 15yr run!!” he wrote. “Traveled the world met alota cool people, some will be brothers for the rest of my life! BUT NOW…. You telling me I can dress like this for business meetings & make more money off the court than I made ON?? & spend more time with my kids??!! … Let’s Do it! Love me or HATE ME, I DID IT MY WAY!”

Barnes certainly did things his way over his 14 years in the league, playing for ten different NBA teams after being drafted out of UCLA in the second round by Memphis Grizzlies in 2002. He played for the Golden State Warriors last season, his second stint with the team, and won the NBA championship.

Barnes wasn’t know for his scoring, and usually came off the bench to provide a physical and emotional spark for his team. He was also involved in a feud with former Lakers player and Knicks head coach Derek Fisher, who is dating Barnes’ ex-wife, Gloria Govan.

Off the court, Barnes has been running a foundation that helps raise money for cancer patients, and says he is working with his alma mater to help establish a scholarship for children who conquer cancer and want to attend college.

