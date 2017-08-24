Mayor: 'Disgruntled employee' kills 1 at Charleston restaurant

SeanPavonePhoto/iStock/Thinkstock(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — A “disgruntled employee” killed an individual at a restaurant in a tourist area in Charleston, South Carolina, said the city’s mayor.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said the incident was reported just after noon at Virginia’s restaurant on King Street, one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares.

Tecklenburg said the suspect was a “disgruntled employee that came back to his place of employment with a gun and killed an individual in the restaurant [and] held another hostage for some time.”

He added: “This was not terrorism. This was not a hate crime. This was a tragic case of a disgruntled individual….”

The suspect was shot by police and has been taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Active shooter situation on king st. pic.twitter.com/c9okt3s2JX — Tyler Fant (@tyler_fant) August 24, 2017

The mayor asked people to offer “prayers for one family today,” referring to the victim.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.