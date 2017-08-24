Mayor: Disgruntled ex-employee takes hostages at Charleston restaurant

SeanPavonePhoto/iStock/Thinkstock(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — A disgruntled ex-employee has taken hostages at a restaurant in a tourist area in Charleston, South Carolina, said the city’s mayor.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said that a shooting was reported at 12:17 p.m. and they found a wounded person in Virginia’s on King Street, which is one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares.

Tecklenburg said there are “a couple of hostages” in the building with the shooter right now, and hostage negotiators are on the scene as well medics and SWAT team members. The Medical University of South Carolina, a nearby hospital, confirmed to ABC News that they are treating one injured person in connection to the incident.

Tecklenburg said the situation is not being considered an act of terrorism or a hate crime.

King btwn Calhoun & Morris blocked to motorist & pedestrian traffic active shooter in 400 block of King people to avoid the area. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 24, 2017

