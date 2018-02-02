Mayor Mihalik Talks About What 2018 Can Hold For Findlay

02/02/18 – 4:41 P.M.

Mayor Lydia Mihalik talked about city operations and goals for 2018 at the First Friday Republican luncheon. She said that her administration wants to make the city better by citizen standards.

She said that 2018 is looking to be a good year for Findlay based on 2017’s numbers. She added that the city and county will start implementing the same emergency dispatch system to aid in response time.

The new system will allow city and county emergency services to work smarter and more efficiently. Mihalik added that this will help lower response times.