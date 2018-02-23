Mazel Tov! “Andi Mack” celebrates “Cyrus’ Bash-Mitzvah” in one-hour special episode

Disney Channel/Craig Sjodin(NEW YORK) — You’re invited to a very special bar mitzvah, courtesy of tonight’s one-hour episode of Disney Channel’s Andi Mack.

The hit series, which follows quirky teen Andi and her group of pals, features an authentic portrayal of the Jewish ceremony and the celebration that follows in “Cyrus’ Bash-Mitzvah!” As Cyrus, played by Joshua Rush, becomes a man, all of the characters deal with their own key issues of growing up.

“I think any kid can turn on the TV to Andi Mack and see all of these kids’ stories and realize that all of these kids’ stories are important and cool and I have my own story and my story is just as important and cool,” Rush tells ABC Radio.

Last year, Andi Mack became the network’s first show to feature an openly gay character when Cyrus came out to his friend Buffy, played by Sofia Wylie. It scored the show a GLAAD Media Awards nomination.

“I think it’s really exciting to hear what the audience has to say about our show because everyone has such a unique and honest reaction,” Peyton Elizabeth Lee, who plays Andi, says. “And to me that’s the coolest part because they see themselves represented in a way that they’ve never been represented before.”

Even parents can relate. Lilian [Lee-LAHN] Bowden, who plays Andi’s free-spirited mom Bex, says she’s realized the importance of playing “a very human, fallible character with a lot of heart.” “I think moms really like to see a character that isn’t perfect that still is a mom,” she says.

Andi Mack’s “Cyrus’ Bash-Mitzvah!” episode airs tonight on the Disney Channel at 8 p.m. The show was just picked up for a third season.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.